Wayfair (NYSE:W) CEO Sells $16,330,500.00 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) CEO Niraj Shah sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $16,330,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 289,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,478,345.19. The trade was a 34.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Niraj Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 26th, Niraj Shah sold 30,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $3,069,600.00.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Niraj Shah sold 120,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $12,032,400.00.

On Monday, November 24th, Niraj Shah sold 150,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $15,886,500.00.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE W traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,320,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,800. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.78 and its 200-day moving average is $89.76. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $119.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of -43.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 3.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, November 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $102.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Wayfair from $83.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Wayfair from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.21.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 28,200.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 250.5% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 156.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company’s portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

