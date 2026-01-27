SLB (NYSE:SLB) EVP Sells $2,982,000.00 in Stock

SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $2,982,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 140,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,987,919.40. This represents a 29.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Abdellah Merad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 11th, Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of SLB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $2,261,400.00.

SLB Price Performance

SLB stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.70. The company had a trading volume of 17,295,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,034,680. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.80. SLB Limited has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $51.67. The company has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SLB Increases Dividend

SLB ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. SLB had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.45%. SLB’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SLB Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a boost from SLB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. SLB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SLB from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SLB from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of SLB in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised SLB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SLB in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Key Headlines Impacting SLB

Here are the key news stories impacting SLB this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major brokerages raised ratings and price targets (JPMorgan raised target to $54, RBC to $54, Susquehanna to $58, BofA to $55, BMO to $55), signaling stronger earnings/market expectations and providing upside to the current price. Benzinga coverage RBC / The Fly

Major brokerages raised ratings and price targets (JPMorgan raised target to $54, RBC to $54, Susquehanna to $58, BofA to $55, BMO to $55), signaling stronger earnings/market expectations and providing upside to the current price. Positive Sentiment: Argus upgraded SLB to a “strong-buy,” adding independent analyst support for near-term upside. Zacks/Argus note

Argus upgraded SLB to a “strong-buy,” adding independent analyst support for near-term upside. Neutral Sentiment: Analytical coverage raising questions about valuation vs. SLB’s role in evolving energy markets and its exposure to international revenue — useful context for investors assessing longer-term multiples and geographic risk. Yahoo finance: Pricing piece Zacks: International revenue trends

Analytical coverage raising questions about valuation vs. SLB’s role in evolving energy markets and its exposure to international revenue — useful context for investors assessing longer-term multiples and geographic risk. Negative Sentiment: SLB and Aker Carbon Capture reported a loss on a carbon-capture project, which may weigh on margins for that business line and raises execution risk in CC ventures. Upstream: carbon-capture loss

SLB and Aker Carbon Capture reported a loss on a carbon-capture project, which may weigh on margins for that business line and raises execution risk in CC ventures. Negative Sentiment: A company director (Patrick De La Chevardière) sold 4,000 shares at about $50.29, reducing his stake ~17% (retains 19,525 shares). Insider selling can be viewed negatively even if it may reflect personal liquidity rather than company outlook. SEC filing: SEC Form 4

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLB

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SLB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SLB in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SLB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in SLB in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLB during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About SLB

SLB (NYSE: SLB), historically known as Schlumberger, is a leading global provider of technology, integrated project management and information solutions for the energy industry. Founded by Conrad and Marcel Schlumberger in 1926, the company develops and supplies products and services used across the exploration, drilling, completion and production phases of oil and gas development. Its offerings are intended to help operators characterize reservoirs, drill and complete wells, optimize production and manage field operations throughout the asset lifecycle.

SLB’s product and service portfolio spans reservoir characterization and well testing, wireline and logging services, directional drilling and drilling tools, well construction and completion technologies, production systems, and subsea equipment.

Featured Stories

