Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 412,452 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 229% from the previous session’s volume of 125,199 shares.The stock last traded at $60.0790 and had previously closed at $60.33.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%

The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.21 and its 200-day moving average is $57.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSTL. Team Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 5,565.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

About Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow. DSTL was launched on Oct 24, 2018 and is managed by Distillate.

