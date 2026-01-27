SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 12,748,110 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,233% from the previous session’s volume of 546,521 shares.The stock last traded at $23.00 and had previously closed at $22.81.

SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.0%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.75.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF by 19,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,753,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734,071 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF by 58.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC now owns 7,984,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949,774 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $17,718,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,099,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,763,000 after buying an additional 733,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

About SPDR Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

