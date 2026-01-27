Spirax Group (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Spirax Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 10,936 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 288% from the previous session’s volume of 2,822 shares.The stock last traded at $50.73 and had previously closed at $49.33.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Spirax Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirax Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.91.

Spirax Group is a UK-based engineering company specializing in steam and thermal energy solutions. Founded in 1888 and headquartered in Cheltenham, England, the group combines product design, system integration and aftermarket services to help industrial customers improve efficiency, safety and environmental performance.

The company’s core offerings include steam traps, control valves, heat exchangers, pumps, burners and packaged boiler house solutions. In addition to equipment supply, Spirax Group provides commissioning, maintenance, troubleshooting and training services that support continuous operation and energy management across complex steam and thermal systems.

Spirax Group operates through two principal business segments: Steam Specialties, which focuses on pressure and temperature control, and Electrical & Mechanical, which provides pumps, heat exchangers and associated services.

