Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.21 and last traded at $8.2750, with a volume of 200957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

More Ardent Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ardent Health this week:

Get Ardent Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARDT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ardent Health from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ardent Health from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Stephens cut their price target on Ardent Health from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Ardent Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Ardent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

Ardent Health Stock Down 2.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50.

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Ardent Health had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 3.24%.Ardent Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.850-1.030 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ardent Health, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ardent Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Ardent Health by 367.2% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 790,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,800,000 after buying an additional 621,430 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ardent Health by 558.3% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 67,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 57,594 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ardent Health by 59.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 162,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 60,384 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ardent Health by 1.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 828,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Ardent Health during the second quarter valued at $1,024,000.

About Ardent Health

(Get Free Report)

Ardent Health, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ARDT, is a healthcare delivery company focused on acquiring, developing and managing acute care hospitals and complementary outpatient facilities across the United States. The company’s integrated platform encompasses both inpatient and outpatient services, designed to provide end-to-end care solutions and address the full continuum of patient needs.

Through its network, Ardent Health operates general hospitals, emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, rehabilitation and post-acute care facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.