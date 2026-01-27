SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.2640 and last traded at $10.2640, with a volume of 202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.1020.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get SEGRO alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEGXF

SEGRO Stock Up 1.6%

SEGRO Company Profile

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $9.16.

(Get Free Report)

SEGRO PLC (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) is a leading real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of modern warehousing, light industrial and urban logistics properties. As a FTSE 100 company, SEGRO’s portfolio encompasses a broad range of distribution centres, last-mile facilities and multi-let industrial estates designed to support high-growth sectors such as e-commerce, retail and manufacturing.

The company traces its origins to the Slough Trading Company, established in 1920, and underwent a major rebranding in 2009 to become SEGRO, reflecting its pan-European ambitions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.