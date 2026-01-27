Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$23.55 and last traded at C$23.50, with a volume of 17929 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$23.40.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Stock Up 0.6%

The company has a market capitalization of C$500.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$22.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.31%.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund

Boston Pizza restaurants offer a casual dining atmosphere with more than 100 menu items including a unique selection of gourmet pizzas, mouth-watering pastas and a wide variety of appetizers, meal-sized salads, entrees and desserts. Each Boston Pizza location provides three experiences under one roof, with a full service, family friendly casual dining restaurant, a separate sports bar, and take-out and delivery options.

