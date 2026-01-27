Canadian Life Companies Split (TSE:LFE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (TSE:LFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$7.92 and last traded at C$7.86, with a volume of 58024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.86.
Canadian Life Companies Split Trading Up 0.6%
The company has a market capitalization of C$85.00 million, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.64.
Canadian Life Companies Split Company Profile
The Companys investment objectives are (i) to provide holders of Preferred Shares with fixed cumulative preferential monthly cash dividends in the amount of $0.04375 per Preferred Share to yield 5.25% per annum on the original issue price (ii) to provide holders of Class A Shares with regular monthly cash distributions targeted to be $0.10 per Class A Share to yield 8.0% per annum on the original issue price and (iii) to return the original issue price to holders of both Preferred Shares and Class A Shares at the time of the redemption of such shares on December 1, 2012.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Life Companies Split
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Life Companies Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Life Companies Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.