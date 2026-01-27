Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSE:BNG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1957694 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Bengal Energy Stock Up 33.3%

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01.

Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.89 million during the quarter. Bengal Energy had a negative return on equity of 36.76% and a negative net margin of 188.21%.

About Bengal Energy

Bengal Energy Ltd is involved in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It has two reportable operating segments the Australian oil and gas operations and corporate. Its producing assets are predominantly situated in Australia, in the Cooper Basin, a region featuring large hydrocarbon pools.

