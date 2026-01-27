Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) Trading Up 10% – Here’s Why

Rezolve AI PLC (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report) traded up 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.1250. 21,981,851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 35,636,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

A number of analysts have commented on RZLV shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rezolve AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Rezolve AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Rezolve AI from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rezolve AI in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rezolve AI in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Rezolve AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rezolve AI during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Rezolve AI in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Rezolve AI in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rezolve AI, Inc operates a cloud-based engagement platform that connects physical world touchpoints to digital experiences. Through its proprietary Rezolve platform, the company enables brands and marketers to deploy interactive mobile campaigns triggered by NFC-enabled tags, QR codes, short URLs and other proximity-based technologies. These campaigns facilitate in-the-moment product demonstrations, digital promotions and seamless e-commerce transactions without the need to download a dedicated app.

The company’s platform includes a no-code campaign management portal, real-time analytics dashboard and integration tools for customer relationship management, payment processing and third-party marketing systems.

