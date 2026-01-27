QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25, FiscalAI reports. QCR had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.04%.
QCR Price Performance
QCRH traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $88.23. 66,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,809. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. QCR has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $91.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.82.
QCR Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.35%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QCRH
Institutional Investors Weigh In On QCR
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCRH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in QCR during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in QCR during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.
About QCR
QCR Holdings, Inc, headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a bank holding company that delivers community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, QCR Bank. The company focuses on serving individuals, small to medium-sized businesses and municipal clients in select Midwestern markets.
QCR Bank offers a broad array of deposit and lending products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, mortgage lending and treasury management solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than QCR
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.