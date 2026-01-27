QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25, FiscalAI reports. QCR had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.04%.

QCR Price Performance

QCRH traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $88.23. 66,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,809. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. QCR has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $91.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QCRH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of QCR from $92.50 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of QCR in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research cut QCR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of QCR in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of QCR in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on QCRH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QCR

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCRH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in QCR during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in QCR during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

(Get Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a bank holding company that delivers community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, QCR Bank. The company focuses on serving individuals, small to medium-sized businesses and municipal clients in select Midwestern markets.

QCR Bank offers a broad array of deposit and lending products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, mortgage lending and treasury management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.