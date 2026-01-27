Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.15), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $16.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 million. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 5.27%.
Finward Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FNWD traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.66. 4,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,777. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.13. The company has a market cap of $158.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Finward Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $39.99.
Finward Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 17th. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.13%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Finward Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Finward Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.
About Finward Bancorp
Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNWD) is the bank holding company for Finward Bank, a community-focused financial institution serving businesses and individuals across Pennsylvania and Delaware. Through a network of full-service branches and a robust digital banking platform, Finward Bank delivers a range of personal and commercial banking solutions designed to meet the needs of local customers.
The company’s core offerings include deposit products such as checking accounts, savings accounts and time deposits, as well as a variety of lending solutions.
