Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/25/2026 – Dell Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/21/2026 – Dell Technologies had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/20/2026 – Dell Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $175.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2026 – Dell Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/15/2026 – Dell Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $148.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2026 – Dell Technologies is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Dell Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Dbs Bank to a “moderate buy” rating.

12/14/2025 – Dell Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/6/2025 – Dell Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/3/2025 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/28/2025 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citic Securities from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Egon Durban sold 71,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total value of $9,806,520.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,172,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,935,755.36. The trade was a 5.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

