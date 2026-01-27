Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 6.30%.

Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock remained flat at $5.10 during trading on Tuesday. 25,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Riverview Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.83 million, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 5th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 122.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,392 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RVSB. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Riverview Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc (NASDAQ: RVSB) is the bank holding company for Riverview Bank, a community-oriented financial institution headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a comprehensive suite of personal and commercial banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses and local organizations.

The company’s deposit offerings include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit and money market accounts, all supported by online and mobile banking platforms.

