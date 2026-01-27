GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $102.14 and last traded at $102.4690, with a volume of 191473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.02.

GDDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $70.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on GoDaddy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.21.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. GoDaddy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 231.34%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $424,376.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 66,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,548,439.04. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.11, for a total value of $66,555.00. Following the sale, the director owned 19,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,476.27. This represents a 2.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,115 shares of company stock worth $1,809,657. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 13.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in GoDaddy by 85.9% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 170.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy is a technology company that provides a suite of online services aimed primarily at small businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals looking to establish and grow an online presence. The company’s core activities include domain name registration and aftermarket services, a range of website hosting options, and tools for building, managing and promoting websites. Its product mix is designed to simplify the technical aspects of running a website so customers can focus on their businesses.

Product and service offerings span website builders and managed WordPress hosting, shared and dedicated hosting, e-commerce capabilities, email and productivity solutions, SSL certificates and site security tools, and online marketing and search engine optimization services.

