Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.28

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.28 per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a 1.6% increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26.

Kimberly-Clark has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 54 years. Kimberly-Clark has a payout ratio of 66.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to earn $7.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.0%.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:KMB traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.64. 7,860,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,624,122. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.08. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $96.26 and a twelve month high of $150.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kimberly-Clark ( NASDAQ:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 183.11% and a net margin of 10.89%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Argus upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Get Our Latest Report on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.