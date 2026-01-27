Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.28

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 1.28 per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a 1.6% increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26.
Kimberly-Clark has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 54 years. Kimberly-Clark has a payout ratio of 66.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to earn $7.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.0%.
Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.5%
NASDAQ:KMB traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.64. 7,860,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,624,122. The company has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.08. Kimberly-Clark has a twelve month low of $96.26 and a twelve month high of $150.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Argus upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $149.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.33.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.
Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.
