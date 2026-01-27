Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Disco Corp (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.35 and last traded at $45.65, with a volume of 516391 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research raised Disco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Disco alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Disco

Disco Stock Up 6.7%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.16. The stock has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.06 and a beta of 1.54.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Disco had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 30.86%.The business had revenue of $709.53 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Disco Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Disco

(Get Free Report)

Disco (OTCMKTS: DSCSY) is a manufacturer of precision processing equipment and consumables for the semiconductor and electronics industries. The company’s product portfolio includes wafer dicing saws, wafer thinning and grinding systems, laser dicing equipment, polishing systems, and diamond blades and wheels, along with associated tooling and process consumables designed for high-precision cutting and surface finishing.

Disco’s products are used in critical back-end semiconductor manufacturing steps such as dicing, singulation, thinning, surface preparation and polishing across applications including IC packaging, power devices, LEDs, MEMS and sensors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.