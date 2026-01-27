CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

CMB.TECH nv (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.70, but opened at $12.20. CMB.TECH shares last traded at $12.2550, with a volume of 1,594,558 shares.

CMBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded CMB.TECH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded CMB.TECH from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised CMB.TECH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMB.TECH has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of -0.08.

CMB.TECH (NYSE:CMBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). CMB.TECH had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $460.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.37 million.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 7th. CMB.TECH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.54%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMB.TECH in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,485,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CMB.TECH during the second quarter valued at about $2,847,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of CMB.TECH by 328.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 19,005 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of CMB.TECH in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CMB.TECH during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. As of March 15, 2024, Euronav NV operates as subsidiary of CMB NV.

