Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.44 and last traded at $27.3020, with a volume of 562323 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.53.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 22.32%.The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.4772 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBS. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 42.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 246.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 373.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 82.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 856.5% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo (SABESP) is a Brazilian utility that provides water supply and wastewater collection and treatment services. As the principal sanitation company serving the state of São Paulo, SABESP operates a wide range of infrastructure spanning water capture, treatment plants, distribution networks and sewage systems. The company’s activities support residential, commercial and industrial customers and are focused on delivering potable water, ensuring water quality and expanding access to sanitation services.

SABESP’s service offering includes the operation and maintenance of water treatment and sewage treatment facilities, network expansion and rehabilitation, meter reading and billing, customer service and environmental programs aimed at improving sewage treatment rates and protecting water resources.

