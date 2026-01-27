Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shiseido Co. (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 60,590 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 38,482 shares.The stock last traded at $17.00 and had previously closed at $17.34.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shiseido has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average is $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 0.36.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Shiseido had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shiseido Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shiseido Company, Limited is a leading Japanese multinational specializing in cosmetics, skincare, makeup and fragrance products. Founded in 1872 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company operates through a portfolio of brands that span premium, prestige and mass-market segments. Its core business activities include the development, manufacturing and sale of skincare treatments, decorative cosmetics, hair care and sun protection products.

Shiseido’s brand portfolio encompasses flagship lines such as Shiseido, Clé de Peau Beauté, NARS and bareMinerals, alongside regional and heritage labels tailored to diverse consumer preferences.

