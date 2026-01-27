Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Klabin SA (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 13,311 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 234% from the previous session’s volume of 3,981 shares.The stock last traded at $7.52 and had previously closed at $7.23.

Klabin Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Get Klabin alerts:

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Klabin had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.55 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Klabin SA will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Klabin Company Profile

Klabin SA is a Brazilian integrated paper and pulp company that develops, manufactures and sells a range of forest products and packaging solutions. Founded by the Klabin family in 1899 and headquartered in São Paulo, the company’s activities span forestry management, pulp and paper manufacturing, containerboard and corrugated packaging production, and recycling operations. Klabin supplies both industrial and consumer-oriented paper and packaging products, including kraftliner, corrugating medium, cartonboard and specialty papers used across multiple end markets.

As an integrated forest products company, Klabin manages planted timberlands and brings raw material through its own supply chain into pulping and papermaking facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.