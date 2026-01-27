iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $151.88 and last traded at $151.88, with a volume of 92575 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $151.13.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.4%
The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.23.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.4554 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
