iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $151.88 and last traded at $151.88, with a volume of 92575 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $151.13.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.4%

The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.23.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.4554 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

