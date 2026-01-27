Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$36.77 and last traded at C$36.51, with a volume of 53247 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.34.

Separately, National Bankshares raised their price target on Tenaz Energy from C$34.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of C$52.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.56, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Tenaz Energy (TSE:TNZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$93.78 million for the quarter. Tenaz Energy had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenaz Energy Corp. will post 0.3896418 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaz Energy Corp. (TSX:TNZ) is a public energy company focused on the acquisition and sustainable development of international oil and gas assets capable of returning free cash flow to shareholders.Tenaz has domestic operations in Canada along with offshore gas assets in the Netherlands. The domestic operations consist of a semi-conventional oil project in the Rex member of the Upper Mannville group at Leduc-Woodbend in central Alberta. The Netherlands gas assets are located in the Dutch sector of the North Sea.

