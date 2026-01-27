Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.61 and last traded at $36.6350, with a volume of 216361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.16.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLJP. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 662,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,289,000 after purchasing an additional 491,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,836,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,065,000 after buying an additional 476,703 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,100,000. Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,791,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,349,000.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

