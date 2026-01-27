CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Earns Neutral Rating from Macquarie

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Macquarie in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.33% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.27.
CoreWeave Trading Up 11.1%
CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Insider Transactions at CoreWeave
In related news, insider Brian M. Venturo sold 281,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.80, for a total transaction of $38,756,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 804,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $111,409,098.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 302,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,861,673.12. This trade represents a 72.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,220,566 shares of company stock worth $638,961,553.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWV. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in CoreWeave during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in CoreWeave by 166.7% during the third quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in CoreWeave in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000.
Key CoreWeave News
Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Nvidia’s $2B equity investment and expanded AI-infrastructure partnership — validates CoreWeave’s role in AI data centers, provides capital to accelerate multi?GW buildout (reports cite plans to add 5+ GW and long?term capex ambitions). Nvidia invests $2 billion in CoreWeave, expands partnership
- Positive Sentiment: Market analysis signals the AI growth story is still early for CoreWeave — Nvidia’s move seen as a vote of confidence vs. the company’s current installed capacity (Q3: ~590 MW connected) and suggests much larger scaling ahead (targets up to ~7.9 GW by 2030 in some commentary). CoreWeave: Nvidia Signals AI Story Is Still Early
- Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson upgraded CRWV to a buy and raised its target, citing strengthening compute demand — supporting analyst momentum after the Nvidia announcement. DA Davidson upgrades CoreWeave (CRWV)
- Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage frames Nvidia’s investment as also serving Nvidia’s own capacity and product rollout needs (debate whether the capital primarily benefits CoreWeave or Nvidia’s ecosystem), which could temper upside if interpreted conservatively. Is Nvidia Investing In CoreWeave, Or Its Own Next Quarter?
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities?class?action filings and plaintiff?firm notices were announced (claims cover March 28–Dec 15, 2025); these increase legal overhang, potential costs, and distraction for management. Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against CoreWeave, Inc. and Certain Officers – CRWV
- Negative Sentiment: Reported insider selling (large block disclosed) adds near?term selling pressure and raises governance/insider?timing questions for some investors. Insider Selling: CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Insider Sells $25,810,312.50 in Stock
CoreWeave Company Profile
CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.
CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.
