Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $343.73 and last traded at $343.3180, with a volume of 1802948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $342.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $584.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $336.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $150,448,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

