WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.51 and last traded at $87.3690, with a volume of 36480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.36.

WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.46 and a 200-day moving average of $83.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.83.

WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 30.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000.

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

