WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.51 and last traded at $87.3690, with a volume of 36480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.36.
WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.46 and a 200-day moving average of $83.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.83.
WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.
