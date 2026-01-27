Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $423.96 and last traded at $421.9740, with a volume of 60478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $439.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $708.00 to $671.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $540.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.14.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on TYL

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 3.4%

The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.13, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $454.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.64.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.09. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.72%.The business had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.300-11.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.73, for a total transaction of $229,365.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,091.56. This trade represents a 13.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.08, for a total transaction of $469,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,995,311.48. This represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $1,605,605 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler’s product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.