Streaming Stocks To Follow Today – January 27th

Spotify Technology, Confluent, and Logitech International are the three Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Streaming stocks” are shares of companies whose core business is delivering audio, video, or live content over the internet (for example Netflix, Spotify, Twitch/YouTube). Investors evaluate these stocks based on metrics like subscriber growth, churn, average revenue per user (ARPU), and content/licensing costs, since their revenue is often subscription- or ad-driven. They can offer recurring-revenue potential but carry risks from heavy content spending and intense competition. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Confluent (CFLT)

Confluent, Inc. operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Logitech International (LOGI)

Logitech International S.A., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

