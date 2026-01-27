Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $69.29 and last traded at $69.5550, with a volume of 852825 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.46.

SFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $90.00 price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.97. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 5.93%.The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.240-5.280 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 3,161 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $250,951.79. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 5,552 shares in the company, valued at $440,773.28. This trade represents a 36.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 17,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $1,488,529.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,965.60. This trade represents a 55.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 137.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,584,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,582,000 after buying an additional 1,494,014 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,323,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,647,000 after purchasing an additional 653,206 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,314,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,086,000 after purchasing an additional 252,699 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,131,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,948,000 after purchasing an additional 737,008 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 652.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,411,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,544,000 after buying an additional 1,223,753 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

