Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM Shares Bought by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. KPP Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $32,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,876,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $742,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 468.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter.

QQQM stock opened at $257.54 on Tuesday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $262.23. The company has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $254.00 and a 200-day moving average of $246.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

