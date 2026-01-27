Straight Path Wealth Management Has $17.89 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 4.3% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Straight Path Wealth Management owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $17,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 134,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,361,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 88,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 753.1% during the 3rd quarter. FLP Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,093 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 23.0%

BATS MTUM opened at $257.00 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $168.49 and a 12 month high of $240.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.69 and a 200-day moving average of $249.52. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years. MTUM was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

