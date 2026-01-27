Phoenix Financial Ltd. Boosts Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 480.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $220.55 on Tuesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.39 and a 12-month high of $244.81. The firm has a market cap of $389.80 billion, a PE ratio of 167.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.78.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 3,216.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 524.24%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $289.00 target price (up previously from $284.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 price objective on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.11.

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

