KPP Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 152,461 Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 152,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,696,000. Capital Group Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of KPP Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGR. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $81,000.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.17. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $45.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.55.

Capital Group Growth ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a $0.0424 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 19.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

