Ownership Capital B.V. Has $8.50 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Ownership Capital B.V. cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 89.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485,480 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for approximately 4.8% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 54.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 67.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.9% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.91.

ZTS opened at $123.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.91. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.25 and a fifty-two week high of $177.40. The company has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 57.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

