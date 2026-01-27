Workday, Inc. $WDAY is Ownership Capital B.V.’s 4th Largest Position

Ownership Capital B.V. cut its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 89.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,632 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 430,933 shares during the period. Workday comprises approximately 7.0% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings in Workday were worth $12,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC increased its position in Workday by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 2,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 3,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.73, for a total value of $784,616.07. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 105,167 shares in the company, valued at $21,951,507.91. This represents a 3.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total value of $1,252,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,224,232.50. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 370,321 shares of company stock worth $78,866,401 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $190.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.64 and a 200-day moving average of $224.66. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.56 and a 52-week high of $283.68. The stock has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDAY

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.