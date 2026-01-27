KPP Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in AB Disruptors ETF $FWD

KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AB Disruptors ETF (NYSEARCA:FWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in AB Disruptors ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,648,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,822,000 after buying an additional 607,503 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AB Disruptors ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,253,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AB Disruptors ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,923,000. Embree Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of AB Disruptors ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 64,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of AB Disruptors ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter.

FWD stock opened at $113.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.54. AB Disruptors ETF has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $114.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.77 and a 200 day moving average of $101.28.

The AB Disruptors ETF (FWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high growth stocks of companies considered to lead or benefit from societal innovations. Holdings may be of any capitalization, sector, industry, and geography. FWD was launched on Mar 22, 2023 and is managed by AllianceBernstein.

