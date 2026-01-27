Ownership Capital B.V. Sells 79,212 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Ownership Capital B.V. decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 89.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,212 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 2.6% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its position in S&P Global by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 74 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $615.64.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock opened at $535.01 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $427.14 and a one year high of $579.05. The firm has a market cap of $162.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $515.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.28.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 15.90%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.800-15.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.22%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

