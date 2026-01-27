SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM Stake Lifted by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Large safe?haven flows lifted gold to fresh records, underpinning bullion?linked products like GLDM as investors shift into gold to hedge geopolitical and market risks. Gold races to $5,100 record peak on safe-haven demand
- Positive Sentiment: Large private buyers continue adding physical gold—Tether reported about 27 tons added in Q4—supporting ETF and trust holdings that track bullion. Tether says it bought 27 tons of gold in fourth quarter
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and central?bank buying expectations suggest upside may continue toward higher price targets, which supports longer?term demand for GLDM’s underlying holdings. Gold has more room to run as geopolitics, cenbank buying fuel gains, analysts say
- Neutral Sentiment: Record prices are reviving mining activity (South Africa and elsewhere), which may eventually boost supply but is unlikely to quickly cap prices; this is a longer?term factor for metal markets rather than an immediate headwind for GLDM. Gold Boom Spurs Miners to Dig for the Mother Lode
- Neutral Sentiment: Silver’s extreme moves and potential topping discussed by analysts are more relevant to silver?linked products; mixed industrial demand cues could modestly affect overall precious?metals sentiment. Silver’s rally may be topping as prices impact industrial demand, gold shrugs off Greenland deal to move above $5,000/oz – Heraeus
- Negative Sentiment: Several analysts and market pieces warn the rally is parabolic and that the Fed meeting and other macro events could trigger sharp pullbacks—raising near?term volatility risk for GLDM holders. Gold News: XAU Breakout Above $5000 Driven by Geopolitical Chaos & Weak Dollar
- Negative Sentiment: Forecast pieces discuss “buy the dip or stand aside” scenarios—if risk sentiment or dollar strength reverses, gold could see rapid corrections that would pressure GLDM’s short?term performance. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Safe-Haven Demand Lifts Metals – Buy the Dip or Stand Aside?
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance
About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust
The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.
