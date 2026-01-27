SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM Stake Lifted by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $100.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.92 and a 200-day moving average of $77.95. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $101.04.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

