First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY Shares Bought by KPP Advisory Services LLC

KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 351.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,774 shares during the period. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 1.0% of KPP Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDVY. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,276,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,145,000 after acquiring an additional 273,077 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,170,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,573,000 after buying an additional 198,680 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 3,412,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,729,000 after purchasing an additional 35,601 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,384,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,674,000 after acquiring an additional 494,306 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 472.9% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,835,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,638 shares during the period.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ SDVY opened at $40.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $41.33.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1305 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.