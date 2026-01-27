Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Unloaded Sen. Angus S. King Jr.

Senator Angus S. King Jr. (I-Maine) recently sold shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). In a filing disclosed on January 26th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Comcast stock on December 29th.

Senator Angus S. King Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 12/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) on 12/29/2025.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $29.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Comcast Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $38.40. The stock has a market cap of $107.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $31.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 906.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 433.3% in the second quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 768 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

About Senator King

Angus King (independent) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Maine. He assumed office on January 3, 2013. His current term ends on January 3, 2031.

King (independent) ran for re-election to the U.S. Senate to represent Maine. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

