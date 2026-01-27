Straight Path Wealth Management Buys Shares of 4,372 AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,298,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,910,186,000 after buying an additional 3,380,842 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,178,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,240,169,000 after purchasing an additional 924,761 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,783,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,848,000 after buying an additional 1,517,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,288,200,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 9,337,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 price target on AbbVie in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.11.

NYSE ABBV opened at $220.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $389.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.09, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.36. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.39 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.78.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 3,216.47% and a net margin of 4.00%.The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 524.24%.

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

