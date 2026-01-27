Straight Path Wealth Management Acquires 33,936 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Straight Path Wealth Management grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Straight Path Wealth Management owned about 0.21% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $13,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $35.63 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

