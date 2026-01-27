Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Bought by Markel Group Inc.

Markel Group Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the quarter. Markel Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $29,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,856,340,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,715 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,472,217,000 after acquiring an additional 46,436 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 35.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,782,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,134,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,231 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 32.8% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,152,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $725,222,000 after purchasing an additional 778,411 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22,618.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624,636 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $603,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,083 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup set a $264.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $253.00 price target on Union Pacific and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.18.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $231.12 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The company has a market capitalization of $137.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.42 and a 200-day moving average of $226.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.90%.

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) is one of the largest freight railroad companies in the United States. Its principal operating subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad, has roots that trace back to the Pacific Railway Act of 1862 and the construction of the first transcontinental rail link completed in 1869. The company is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, and operates as a holding company for rail transportation and related services.

Union Pacific’s core business is the movement of freight by rail across an extensive rail network serving the western two?thirds of the United States.

