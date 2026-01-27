Straight Path Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF $DFAR

Straight Path Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 264,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,730 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.5% of Straight Path Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Straight Path Wealth Management owned approximately 0.45% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 117.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAR opened at $23.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average is $23.47. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $24.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization. DFAR was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

