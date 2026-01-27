Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,839 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $10,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 356.1% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 45,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 13,051 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.0% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Evercore ISI raised Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial set a $55.00 price target on Tractor Supply and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $57.00 price target on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.81.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 1.6%

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $55.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74. Tractor Supply Company has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average of $55.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile



Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

Featured Stories

