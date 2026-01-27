Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 913,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.1% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $169,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Clark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,234,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,638,000 after buying an additional 94,957 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the third quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 138,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,667,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 83.9% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 366,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,040,000 after acquiring an additional 167,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $240.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $197.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.18.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ stock opened at $221.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $533.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.84. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $141.50 and a 52-week high of $222.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The business had revenue of $24.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.430-11.630 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

