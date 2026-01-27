Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Hologic, Inc. $HOLX

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Hologic worth $7,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hologic by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,340,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,828 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth about $1,987,000. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in Hologic by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 244,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Hologic by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,587,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,674,000 after purchasing an additional 174,828 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,170,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Stephens downgraded shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Hologic from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Raymond James Financial lowered Hologic from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.31.

Hologic Stock Performance

Hologic stock opened at $75.19 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 13.80%.The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc (NASDAQ: HOLX) is a global medical technology company specializing in women’s health. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the company develops and manufactures diagnostic products, imaging systems and surgical solutions designed to detect, diagnose and treat diseases with a primary focus on breast and skeletal health, gynecological conditions and molecular diagnostics. Its product portfolio includes digital mammography systems, 3D mammography solutions, bone densitometry equipment and molecular assays for infectious disease and oncology applications.

Since its founding in 1985, Hologic has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions.

