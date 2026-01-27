Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,157 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $95.75 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.84 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.334 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

